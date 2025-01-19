MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Yesterdate: This day from Kolkata's past, January 19, 1804

This was the second and final day of the “Grand Match of Cricket” held in the city between Old Etonians and the Rest of Calcutta

Chandrima S. Bhattacharya Published 19.01.25, 04:53 AM
Representational image

The Old Etonians defeated the Calcuttans convincingly, by an innings and 80 runs. The Old Etonians had batted first, scoring 232, to which Robert Vansittart had contributed 102. Charles Metcalfe, later to be appointed Governor-General, and two sons of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Judicature Elijah Impey, were among the players.

The Calcutta Cricket Club had played a match against Barrackpore and Dum Dum in 1792.

