Yesterdate: This day from Kolkata’s past, January 18, 1946

An advertisement printed on this day on the front page of Amrita Bazar Patrika, a newspaper published from Calcutta, was a passionate appeal.

“CLOTH. CLOTH. More CLOTH,” it began.

“That India needs more cloth than she produces, is an indisputable fact. Half-naked millions raise their feeble voices to ask for more and more and still more cloth. The existing textile manufacturers taken together, in spite of their best efforts, have been able to produce a fraction of the essential requirements for meeting this demand....

“Our appeal, therefore, is directed towards those who can afford to start more and more cotton mills....

“Our appeal is pointed to the youth of the land.... Our appeal is meant for you, you and you to join your hands with us in our demand for cloth, cloth and more cloth,” it said.

