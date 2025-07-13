Suicide bid disrupts Metro services, glare on lack of platform screen doors

Metro services were disrupted for an hour on Saturday after a suicide bid at Central station.

A man jumped in front of a Dakshineswar-bound train just as it chugged into Central around 11.55am, said a Metro official. A power block had to be taken to lift the man from the tracks.

Police said the man was alive when lifted from the tracks. He was taken to

Medical College Kolkata, they said.

“We ran a truncated service for the next hour or so. In the north, trains ran between Dakshineswar and Girish Park. In the south, trains ran between Maidan and New Garia. Trains did not run between Girish Park and Dakshineswar,” said a Metro spokesperson.

Full services on the entire stretch between New Garia and Dakshineswar resumed at 12.55pm, he said.

Many passengers alleged they were stuck at stations for a long time. “I was stuck at Tollygunge for 20 minutes from 12.15pm. There was no train. I stepped out and booked a bike-cab,” said Sneha Halder, 29, who was headed to Park Street.

Suicides and suicide bids have for long plagued the city’s North-South Metro corridor, which ferries around six lakh people every day.

This newspaper has reported multiple times how the absence of platform screen doors has been a thorn in the city’s transport lifeline.