Friday, 17 January 2025

Yesterdate: This day from Kolkata’s past, January 17, 1796

A report on this day issued by British government in Calcutta said new commercial regulations had been laid down about trade with Burma

Chandrima S. Bhattacharya Published 17.01.25, 10:04 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

A report on this day issued by the British government in Calcutta said new commercial regulations had been laid down about trade with Burma. This was following Captain
Michael Symes’s negotiations with the Burmese court at Ava for which fees payable at Pegu had been reduced.

The regulations included these provisions:

British merchants could trade their own goods and buy Burmese goods anywhere in territory that came under the new regulations.

They could not export bullion.

After import duty was paid at the port of arrival, the British goods would be certificated and sent anywhere without further charges.

Timber would attract a 5% export duty at Rangoon (Yangon) before export.

Complaints could be made to governors or to the King.

For suggestions on dates/events mail us at: yesterdate@abp.in

