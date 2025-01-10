MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 10 January 2025

Yesterdate: This day from Kolkata’s past, January 10, 1800

On this day, missionaries William Carey and his associates formed a Baptist Mission station in Serampore and set up Serampore press

Chandrima S. Bhattacharya Published 10.01.25, 09:59 AM
William Carey

William Carey File picture

On this day, missionaries William Carey and his associates formed a Baptist Mission station in Serampore and set up the Serampore press.

Carey had seen the advertisement of a printing press in a Calcutta paper and bought it for 400. It was set up in his house.

ADVERTISEMENT

The press was meant for evangelical purposes, but would play a crucial role in the history of Bengal and India by providing a great impetus to publishing in Indian languages.

In 1800, it published a Bengali translation of the “Gospel According to St Matthew”. It published Christian tracts, literary works in Indian languages and translations of the Bible in 25 Indian languages. One of its major contributions was the publication of textbooks in Indian languages.

For suggestions on dates/events mail us at: yesterdate@abp.in

RELATED TOPICS

History William Carey Serampore
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

The podcast you’ve all been waiting for: I’m a human, not a god, PM Narendra Modi says

Breaking news: Smriti Irani, Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath drop teaser for podcast featuring Prime Minister in which Narendra Modi denies he is non-biological
Chandra Arya
Quote left Quote right

I'm running to be the next PM of Canada to lead a small, more efficient govt to rebuild our nation

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT