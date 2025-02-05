MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Yesterdate: This day from Kolkata’s past, February 5, 1757

In the early hours of this day, Robert Clive led a British army attack on the forces of Nawab Siraj-ud- Daulah in Calcutta

Chandrima S. Bhattacharya Published 05.02.25, 09:43 AM
Siraj-ud- Daulah

In the early hours of this day, Robert Clive led a British army attack on the forces of Nawab Siraj-ud- Daulah in Calcutta, which the Nawab had captured from the British in 1756. Clive had marched to Calcutta and arrived at the edge of the Maratha Ditch, on February 3, 1757.

He wanted to attack Siraj’s camp the next day, after dark, but the strike was delayed. When Clive attacked, the area was covered in thick fog. It lifted and Clive marched his army through Siraj’s camp, suffering casualties, but intimidating the Nawab, who withdrew. On February 9, 1757, Siraj signed a treaty with the British, restoring to East India Company its former privileges and property taken from it in Calcutta and Cossimbazar.

The Battle of Plassey would follow in June, 1757.

For suggestions on dates/events mail us at: yesterdate@abp.in

