Yesterdate: This day from Kolkata’s past, February 3, 1943

Howrah bridge was inaugurated on this day, quietly because of the ongoing World War II.

Earlier a pontoon bridge connected Howrah and Calcutta, but a need had been felt for long to build a sturdy permanent structure across the Hooghly.

In 1926, a commission with R.N. Mukherjee as its chairperson recommended a suspension bridge to be built across the river.

The bridge was designed by a Mr Walton from M/s Rendel, Palmer & Triton. After the war began, the steel that was supposed to come from England was used up in the war effort. Of the 26,000 tonnes required, only 3,000 came from England. Tata Steel manufactured the remaining 23,000 tons of high-tension steel.

The fabrication and erection work was carried out by Braithwaite Burn & Jessop Construction Company Limited.

The bridge was unique at that time. It was officially classified as a Suspension Type Balanced Cantilever bridge. It does not have any nuts and bolts.

The bridge deck hangs from 39 pairs of hangers suspended from the main trusses.

