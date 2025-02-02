MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Yesterdate: This day from Kolkata’s past, February 2, 1814

On this day, Danish botanist Nathaniel Wallich was released, who wrote a letter to the council of Asiatic Society of Bengal that led to the foundation of Indian Museum

Chandrima S. Bhattacharya Published 02.02.25, 09:40 AM
Indian Museum

Indian Museum File picture

On this day, Danish botanist Nathaniel Wallich, who was captured in the siege of Serampore by the British but was released, wrote a letter to the council of the Asiatic Society of Bengal that led to the foundation of the Indian Museum.

Wallich suggested setting up a museum with his own collection and of the Asiatic Society and proposed to be the curator. He suggested five sections — archaeological, ethnological, technical, geological and zoological.

The Oriental Museum of Asiatic Society was set up with Wallich as honorary curator.

The museum would relocate and become the Indian Museum, after the first Indian Museum Act was passed in 1866.

For suggestions on dates/events mail us at: yesterdate@abp.in

