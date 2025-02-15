MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Yesterdate: This day from Kolkata’s past, February 15, 1861

On this day, liberal politician William Ewart raised in the British Parliament the matter of local legislative councils in India

Chandrima S. Bhattacharya Published 15.02.25, 07:07 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

On this day, liberal politician William Ewart raised in the British Parliament the matter of local legislative councils in India.

According to UK Parliament papers, “Mr Ewart rose to put a Question to the Secretary of State for India as to establishing improved Local Legislative Councils in India. He complained that there was too much centralization in the administration of India. The number of Englishmen (in India) … was rapidly increasing, and, considering how greatly they contributed, and must in the future contribute, to the prosperity of India, and what valuable assistance they rendered to the Government in suppressing the recent mutiny (the 1857 Uprising), it was desirable that they should be represented in these local Councils.”

A simultaneous demand was being raised to accommodate Indians in governance.

In 1862, the Bengal Legislative Council, established under the Indian Councils Act, 1861, was the first legislature in British India with Indian representation, following a petition from the British Indian Association of Calcutta.

For suggestions on dates/events mail us at: yesterdate@abp.in

RELATED TOPICS

British Parliament History
