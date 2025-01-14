MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Tuesday, 14 January 2025

Yesterdate: This day from Kolkata’s past, January 14, 1815

British East India Company official and writer George Augustus Addison died on this day

Chandrima S. Bhattacharya Published 14.01.25, 07:06 AM
Representational image File image

British East India Company official and writer George Augustus Addison died on this day. He was in his early twenties. Addison was born in Calcutta. His father was also a British East India Company official. Addison was sent to England to study but came back to this part of the world.

He was appointed private secretary to Sir Stamford Raffles, who secured Java from the Dutch for the British and is considered to have founded modern Singapore.

Addison died from a fever in Java. But in the short span of his life, he had been the author of many works. He knew several languages. His memoirs and all his writing were published later as Indian Reminiscences, or The Bengal Moofussul Miscellany.

For suggestions on dates/events mail us at: yesterdate@abp.in

