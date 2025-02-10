MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 10 February 2025

Yesterdate: This day from Kolkata's past, February 10, 1785

On this day, the newspaper Calcutta Gazette announced that the governor-general and the Supreme Council of Bengal had expressed their disapproval of some matter published on September 30, 1784

Chandrima S. Bhattacharya Published 10.02.25, 06:07 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

On this day, the newspaper Calcutta Gazette announced that the governor-general and the Supreme Council of Bengal had expressed their disapproval of some matter published on September 30, 1784.

Calcutta Gazette had been founded by
well-known orientalist and lexicographer Francis Gladwin in 1784.

ADVERTISEMENT

It follows the first Indian newspaper, Hickey’s Bengal Gazette, in 1780, and its rival, The India Gazette, the same year, both published from the city. Neither newspaper lasted long, for different reasons. Hicky’s Bengal Gazette was shut down in 1782 because it attacked the government.

Calcutta Gazette established itself as an important space for public information from the start.

It did not refrain from criticising the government, though its tone was very different from Hicky’s vitriolic one, and had the government publishing its disapproval in it.

The paper would have a checkered career, changing hands. The Calcutta Gazette, which was published from 1832, was the official government paper. Kolkata Gazette continues.

For suggestions on dates/events mail us at:
yesterdate@abp.in

RELATED TOPICS

Newspapers Calcutta Gazette British Rule Indian Newspaper Society Hicky’s Gazette
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Biren Singh steps down as Manipur's chief minister after two years of ethnic violence

It has been an honour to serve the people of Manipur thus far, writes the 64-year-old in his resignation letter
LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a gathering during the birth anniversary function of freedom fighter and Dalit icon Jaglal Choudhary, in Patna, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Biren Singh instigated division in Manipur, Narendra Modi allowed him to carry on

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT