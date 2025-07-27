Calcutta Club elects first woman president in 118 years, breaking century-old norm

A male preserve that opened its doors to individual women members as late as 2007 will now be led by a woman.

The venerable 118-year-old Calcutta Club has elected its first woman president —businesswoman Kasturi Raha.

In the club election held on Friday, Raha pipped P.K. Mukherjee and Snehashish Bhaumik to the top post.

Raha, who runs a family export business, had already notched a few “firsts” before this. She is only the third woman independent member of Calcutta Club and was the first woman elected to its managing committee in 2013.

By becoming president, she smashed the proverbial glass ceiling on her second attempt, having contested unsuccessfully in 2021.

“It is an incredibly emotional moment for me,” Raha told The Telegraph on Saturday. “To be the first woman president in the storied history of Calcutta Club... It is also a deeply humbling experience and a huge responsibility,” she added.

It took Calcutta Club a century to open its doors to women.

Formed in 1907, the club mirrored the tradition of London clubs, where women were not admitted as members. Women whose husbands were members could access facilities only as dependents. Widows whose husbands were members could get special membership. Even NRI and corporate memberships were restricted to men.

Back then, Calcutta Club was the only social club in the city that did not admit women as members. That changed in 2007, when an open forum of past presidents and senior members voted in favour of admitting women as independent members.

Recalling that decision, Kalyan Chowdhury — who became president of the club the same year — told this newspaper in 2007: “The best thing about the evening was that instead of a point of debate, this became a point of unison.”

On Saturday, Chowdhury said: “I am happy because this mandate shows that the current larger conversation around diversity-equity-inclusion (DEI) obviously resonates with our members, who are, in a sense, the opinion leaders of our society. Having been part of the leadership that inducted the first set of women members in 2007, it is particularly gratifying to see one of them as the first woman president of the club.”

An alumna of Loreto House, Raha holds a bachelor’s degree in law from the University of Calcutta and a master’s from King’s College London.

“My vision for Calcutta Club is to preserve its rich heritage while modernising with transparency and efficiency. I am committed to fostering an inclusive atmosphere where every member feels respected and at home,” said Raha, who lives in Mandeville Gardens.

More than one member hailed Raha’s ascent.

“We are happy and proud. This is a milestone moment for the club,” said Anusua Das, the senior-most committee member.

Adheep Gooptu, a committee member, said: “It is a reflection of how Indian society has changed; how Indian corporates have changed. You have women at the helm of corporate entities around the country.”