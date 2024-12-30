Yesterdate: This day from Kolkata's past, December 30, 1906

The All-India Muslim League was founded on this day in Dhaka to protect the interests of Indian Muslims.

Following the opposition to the Partition of Bengal in 1905, which was a Hindu protest in a major way, the Nawab of Dhaka, Khwaja Salimullah, suggested the creation of a political party that would protect the interests of his community.

The party would be led from 1913 by Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who was the founder

of Pakistan.

