Yesterdate: This day from Kolkata’s past, December 29, 1834

On this day, Calcutta Trades Association, which would later become Calcutta Chamber of Commerce, was granted recognition as the first public body with powers to address the government directly, says the chamber of commerce website.

On January 18, 1883, the association acquired the status of a corporate body, following the incorporation of the Indian Companies Act, 1882.

The most distinguishing operational aspect of Calcutta Trades Association and its descendent, Calcutta Chamber of Commerce, was its contribution to improving Calcutta’s civic amenities, the website adds.

