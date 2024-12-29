MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 29 December 2024

Yesterdate: This day from Kolkata’s past, December 29, 1834

On this day, Calcutta Trades Association aka Calcutta Chamber of Commerce, was granted recognition as the first public body with powers to address the government directly

Chandrima S. Bhattacharya Published 29.12.24, 10:00 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

On this day, Calcutta Trades Association, which would later become Calcutta Chamber of Commerce, was granted recognition as the first public body with powers to address the government directly, says the chamber of commerce website.

On January 18, 1883, the association acquired the status of a corporate body, following the incorporation of the Indian Companies Act, 1882.

ADVERTISEMENT

The most distinguishing operational aspect of Calcutta Trades Association and its descendent, Calcutta Chamber of Commerce, was its contribution to improving Calcutta’s civic amenities, the website adds.

For suggestions on dates/events mail us at:yesterdate@abp.in

RELATED TOPICS

History
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Plane with 181 on board drives off runway and crashes at airport in South Korea, 62 dead

The Jeju Air plane, which was carrying 175 passengers and six flight attendants, was flying back from Thailand and the accident took place while it was landing, the report said
The mortal remains of former prime minister Manmohan Singh being taken from the Congress HQ to the Nigam Bodh Ghat for his last rites, in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024.
Quote left Quote right

The state funeral of Manmohan Singh was a shocking display of disrespect and mismanagement

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT