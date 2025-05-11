‘Worried about family in Jammu’: Fourth year BTech student in Calcutta shares concerns

His family lives in a part of Jammu where sirens blared incessantly for two days and explosions were frequent.

The BTech student in Calcutta is scheduled to write his final semester exams next week. But concerns about his parents and sister, who is a Class III student, overshadowed everything else.

The Telegraph is withholding his identity.

Excerpts from what he shared with this newspaper.

The blaring siren from the evening and the sound of heavy shelling, deafening explosions. That is what my parents and sister and many others experienced over the past two days.

The entire area got engulfed in complete darkness following the blackout, which started early evening.

On Saturday morning, I saw visuals of drone attacks sent over WhatsApp, which scared me a lot.

Friday night was pretty scary. Houses close to our residence were damaged under the impact of the shelling. People in our area have been injured. My sister is in Class III. It is terrifying for her. My parents are struggling to calm her.

She has stopped going to the school which has been indefinitely shut. Her classes are being held online.

Our area is about 5 to 6km from the border. Although shelling has been a constant feature in the border area, the area of Jammu where we live never experienced shelling or drone attacks before.

My father has not been going to work.

A week before the final-semester examination, I am supposed to focus on my studies. But I cannot.

I plan to go home immediately after my examination ends on May 23.