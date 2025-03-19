MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 19 March 2025

Woodlands Hospital becomes first in Bengal to achieve NABH accreditation for emergency department

A well-structured triage system is one of the department’s key features, allowing for efficient categorization of patients based on the severity of their condition

Our Web Desk Published 19.03.25, 08:47 PM

Sourced by The Telegraph

Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital has made history by becoming the first hospital in West Bengal to receive NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers) accreditation for its Emergency Department.

This prestigious recognition highlights the hospital’s commitment to delivering world-class emergency medical care while maintaining the highest standards of patient safety and treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NABH accreditation follows a rigorous assessment process, evaluating key parameters such as infrastructure, triage system, staffing, emergency preparedness, and quality management.

Emergency procedure room at Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital.

Woodlands Hospital’s 10-bed emergency department has not only met but exceeded these stringent benchmarks, ensuring seamless, life-saving interventions round the clock.

A well-structured triage system is one of the department’s key features, allowing for efficient categorization of patients based on the severity of their condition.

The emergency unit includes a two-bed section for extremely critical patients, three beds for moderately critical cases, and three for less critical patients, all distinctly color-coded to facilitate rapid response and appropriate care.

This systematic approach enhances patient outcomes and ensures optimal resource utilization.

Further bolstering its emergency care capabilities, the hospital has incorporated a dedicated negative/positive pressure room, a crucial feature for infection control.

Additionally, four ventilator-supported beds enhance critical care readiness, ensuring immediate medical intervention when required.

Round-the-clock availability of specialists trained in emergency medicine further strengthens the hospital’s commitment to high-quality care.

The department is also equipped with a procedure room for minor medical interventions and 24x7 radiological investigation facilities, enabling quick diagnosis and treatment for trauma and accident cases.

Essential emergency diagnostic tools such as Troponin I and Troponin T tests, portable ECG, ECHO, ultrasound, and defibrillators further reinforce the hospital’s preparedness in handling critical medical situations with precision and speed.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr Shiva Shankar Bhadra, in-charge of the Emergency Department, stated, “This NABH accreditation is a testament to our relentless efforts in providing top-notch emergency care. Our structured triage system, advanced facilities, and dedicated medical team ensure that every patient receives the best possible treatment without delay.”

Rupak Barua, Managing Director & CEO, Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital, added, “We are proud to be the first hospital in West Bengal to receive NABH accreditation for our emergency department. This milestone underscores our dedication to patient-centric care and reinforces our position as a leader in emergency medical services.”

RELATED TOPICS

Emergency Patients
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

The Kennedy Assassination Files: JFK, blown away, what else do I have to say?

Why the documents newly declassified by the administration of Donald Trump won't put out the fire
Sukanta Majumdar.
Quote left Quote right

Three languages to be learned by school-going children will be the choices of states

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT