One year, no justice: Women to reclaim Calcutta’s nights with vigils, songs on I-Day eve

On the eve of India’s 79th Independence Day, two of Calcutta’s busiest public spaces will be claimed by women — standing against fear, harassment, and violence.

The Reclaim the Night movement, born from the outrage over the rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee at RG Kar Medical College, marks its first anniversary on Thursday. Overnight demonstrations are planned from late on Thursday to Friday morning at Jadavpur and

Rabindra Sadan.

Two groups will hold separate gatherings — one at Ranu Chhaya Mancha near the Academy of Fine Arts, the other in front of Jadavpur Coffee House near the 8B bus stand. Similar assemblies, large and small, are expected to ripple across the city and beyond.

“Last year, we stayed up and protested against the culture of victim-blaming. This year, we return to the streets to celebrate the courage of women, trans, and queer

people,” said Satabdi Das, author, gender activist, and

organiser of the Academy gathering.

Rimjhim Sinha, a social science researcher who gave the original clarion call to reclaim the night on August 14 last year, will be part of the Jadavpur gathering.

“The horrific crime at RG Kar last year was a trigger for women who have been facing injustice for years. But the movement has grown beyond street protests. Women are speaking up for structured reforms — self-defence, gender-studies workshops in schools, and more,” said Sinha.

Last year’s call led to a sweeping mass movement. What began as a social media post turned into a city and state-wide vigil. Tens of thousands occupied the streets, from major thoroughfares to neighbourhood corners — staying on through the night, some until dawn. RG Kar was the spark, but the fight was against something deeper: bias, harassment, violence, and fear.

Like last year, songs, skits, and solidarity will fill the night. Trans and queer people are expected to participate in significant numbers.