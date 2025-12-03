Jadavpur University's executive council members boil over registrar appointment, writes to VC

Some members of Jadavpur University’s executive council have written to the vice-chancellor alleging that the new acting registrar was appointed illegally, bypassing the council.

They alleged that such unilateral appointments were not allowed under the JU

Act 1981, which they said provides that an active registrar can be appointed only with the consent of the executive council.

The signatories to the letter include two deans and several department heads.

The signatories said they were “outraged” by the “illegal” and “autocratic” appointment. They urged the vice-chancellor to convene an emergency meeting of the

executive council on the appointment.

The tenure of interim registrar Indrajit Banerjee expired on November 30.

An executive council meeting called on Sunday to discuss the extension of the tenure of acting registrar, among other things, was cancelled.

Another meeting of the executive council was called on Monday.

“During the meeting on Monday, we asked the VC to discuss the appointment of an acting registrar. He declined to act on the issue and left the meeting in a hurry. Unfortunately, the new acting registrar was appointed late on Monday without a discussion. This is illegal and undemocratic,” said Manojit Mandal, the higher education council’s nominee to the executive council.

The letter says: “We, the members of the executive council, are utterly shocked and dismayed to learn that a completely autocratic and illegal decision has been taken by you and/ or by the administration under you.... Kindly note that we have categorically mentioned that without prior approval of the EC, such a registrar cannot be appointed.”

Jadavpur University vice-chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharjee said: “Let me reiterate, an unnecessary controversy is being created over the appointment of the acting registrar as the university is likely to appoint a full-term registrar by January. It’s not necessary

that the acting registrar’s appointment has to be made with the approval of the EC. I was appointed JU acting registrar by then JU vice-chancellor Suranjan Das.”