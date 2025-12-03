The enduring legacy of St Francis Xavier

What does it profit a man if he gains the whole world and loses his soul.

As a student, St Ignatius asked this question to the learned student and most ambitious companion, St Francis Xavier.

It did not make much of an impact on Xavier. Born in the castle of Xavier in Navarre, Spain, on April 7, 1506, the Xavier of 19, with great dreams and expectations, had enrolled himself in Paris University as that was the most celebrated centre of learning in Europe then. For 11 years (1525-1536), he studied there and qualified as a Master of Arts (so known as Master Francis). John Calvin and George Buchanan were his contemporaries.

Later, he obtained a teaching post at the College of Dormans Beauvais and dreamt of his own name and fame in Europe as a renowned professor.

At the same time, in Paris University, there appeared in his life Ignatius of Loyola, his roommate, 15 years his senior, a Basque from his enemy camp and an undergraduate at Sainte-Barbe. His influence brought about a decisive transformation in Xavier’s life.

No more chasing after his own name, fame and glory, he consecrated himself for what he realised was a divine mission entrusted to him by God for His glory. No more gaining the world for his own parochial self, but to gain the whole world for God by preaching His love and concern for all.

For us, too, to learn to make God and the divine mission the uppermost in our life and to love and serve Him through service to the marginalised and forgotten is to tread in the footsteps of St Xavier. It is a great learning. Xavier became the disciple of Ignatius along with the companions Favre, Laynez, Salmeron, Rodriguez and Bobadilla. Together, they laid the foundations of the Society of Jesus, the Jesuits, in 1540, under the pope in Rome.

They were learned, deeply religious, utterly humble, at the service of God and all brothers and sisters in all possible ways, even serving the disabled like lepers. This band and their later followers, the Jesuits, evolved the Jesuit educational system, which was based on spiritual values while simultaneously being very apt in its methods and practice, spontaneously adapting to the signs of time, place, and culture.

In 1542, Ignatius sent Xavier to India and the eastern world to spread His message of love and concern for all. The sacred mission was to light the lamp of education to help the youth blossom and spread the fire of love and service to all.

Xavier’s learning, both as a serious, committed student and as a sincere teacher in Paris, helped him plan and impart education in India and the East. In Paris, he had learned that education, besides imparting knowledge and skills as a pedagogue, played a key role in the development of the personality.

This perception revolutionised the process of imparting education. In India and the East, Xavier came in contact with various people, languages and cultures. Accordingly, he had to adapt and devise systems vastly different from his brother Jesuits in Europe.

We also learn from him to adapt, to extend selfless service to people from diverse backgrounds. Xavier focused on the well-being and education of those he worked with. He recognised that education had a crucial role to play in shaping a personality.

Xavier gives us the profound insight that as teachers, we should learn to interact with students and youth and treat all with respect, love, affection, and concern. As a result, they will respect and have affection for the teacher, responding positively with love for learning. This will pave the way for a symbiotic association, making teachers and students learn from each other.

Xavier arrived in Goa in 1542. He opened St Paul’s College in Goa, the remains of which can be seen today. Up to 1548, there were only these three institutions initiated by Xavier in India. These were St. Paul’s Goa (80-90 pupils), at Cranganore (100), at Bassein (50).

In 1549, under Xavier’s direction, two more colleges were opened at Cochin and Quilon. Xavier also gave instructions to open colleges in Bassein and Thane.

He initiated the founding of a college in Malacca, outside India, for students of the Indonesian islands, Japan and China. In 1548, there were 180 pupils there. Starting there, hundreds of colleges and later universities have opened and are opening in India and all over the world. The purpose behind them is to light up young minds with education; to serve one’s country and the world, and spread the fire of love and service to all.

In India now, the vision and mission of Xavier is being fulfilled by Jesuit educational institutions through six universities, 52 colleges (including 14 autonomous colleges and 25 affiliated colleges), 18 management institutions, nine education colleges, 3 engineering colleges, one law college and eight research centres, besides other institutions.

And all these were possible because of St Francis Xavier, whose legacy and mission the Jesuits carry on. These institutions aim to light the lamp of education in all, especially those who can least afford it.

Finally, we take a look at what Pope Leo XIV said in his address on October 31, at St. Peter’s Square, on the occasion of the Jubilee of the World of Education. According to him, fundamental to education are interiority, unity, love and joy.

Reflecting on these issues, the Pope said interiority implies that the teacher is in one’s individual existence, and the point of encounter between teachers and students is important, much beyond words or classrooms.

Regarding unity, he says, only in God we truly find unity as members united to the lead and as companions on the journey of continuous learning in life. He explains the Love of God and neighbour as shown in commitment to the urgent needs of education and in efforts to build bridges of dialogue and peace with students and teachers.

For joy, the Pope iterates that true teachers educate with a smile and their goal is to awaken smiles in the souls of their students. We must also keep in mind that in the present day of changed situations and visions, the mission of education is fulfilled in these key Jesuit values. These include, Cura Personalis (Latin), meaning development of the whole person, that is, of body, mind, heart, spirit of self, as well as others; Magis (Latin) is discerning the greater good in any situation to serve God better, aiming excellence; men and women for and with others that embody the spirit of serving the needy, poor, marginalised and pursuing justice for all.

The diversity of people who go forth to set the world on fire with the Jesuit mission of education needs to be united in minds and hearts. Also, contemplatives in action in one’s ability to reflect and pray to strengthen one’s inner life.

Finally, finding God in all things is searching for and finding God in all circumstances of life and in creation. The legacy and the mission of Francis Xavier continue today and are growing. For this, gratitude and prayers are offered to God for Xavier to carry on his mission “For the Greater Glory of God”.

Rev. Fr Dr Dominic Savio, SJ, is the principal of St Xavier’s College (Autonomous)