Woman dies, cops suspect electrocution

A 55-year-old woman died while mopping the floor near a refrigerator at her rented accommodation in Baghajatin’s Chittaranjan Colony on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Namita Pal, police said. According to the house owner, he was alerted by Namita’s scream and rushed to the ground floor, where he found her lying on the floor. A wet cloth she had been using to mop was found near the refrigerator. The house owner called his wife to help rescue Namita, but she collapsed and died shortly afterward.

“The exact cause of death is still unclear. We will wait for the post-mortem report,” said an officer of Jadavpur police station. “It could be a case of electrocution.”

Chittaranjan Colony was among the areas that remained waterlogged days after Tuesday’s deluge, which had inundated the city. Some residents said water had receded from several parts of Baghajatin a few days ago. Namita, who lived alone, was possibly trying to clean the floor on Sunday after the water subsided.

So far, 11 people have died in the city due to electrocution.