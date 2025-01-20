Woman arrested for killing eight-year-old son for being 'naughty' and 'disturbing her peace'

A woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her son at their Narendrapur home on Saturday.

Police said Tanuja Mandal, a resident of Narendrapur’s Kheyadaha, on the southern fringes of the city, allegedly throttled her eight-year-old son Debjit with her dupatta and then went to the police station to surrender.

She reportedly told the police that she killed her son because he was naughty and disturbed her peace.

“She came to the police station and admitted that she had killed her son. She has been booked for murder,” said an officer at Narendrapur police station.

The child was a Class III student.

Tanuja’s husband Prasenjit, who runs a business, was at work on Saturday morning when she allegedly killed her son.

Prasenjit’s mother, who lives in the same neighbourhood, went to her son’s house to meet her grandson when she found him lying unconscious on a bed with a dupatta tied around his neck.

Tanuja was missing and the main door of the house was open, the police said.

“The elderly woman suspected foul play and screamed. Hearing her, neighbours

and other relatives rushed to the house,” said an officer.

The neighbours and relatives learned that Tanuja had gone to the police and confessed her crime.

Debjit was declared dead at a hospital.

According to sources, Tanuja had first gone to Sonarpur police station, from where she was sent to Narendrapur police station, whose area includes the locality where the accused lived.

Neighbours said Tanuja and her husband had another son, who was found dead “under mysterious circumstances” two years ago. The child was then one-and-a-half years old.

Tanuja was produced before the Baruipur court in South 24-Parganas on Saturday and remanded in police custody for three days.