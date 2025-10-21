Why so noisy? Who’s to blame? Violaters make a mockery of the guidelines provided

There is supposed to be a ban on illegal fireworks emitting sound above 125 decibels and a Calcutta High Court-determined two-hour window between 8pm and 10pm on Diwali evening for crackers. In reality, the deafening noise of crackers bursting was heard across the city and its adjoining areas since at least a couple of days before Diwali and continued till late on the festive night.

Police were supposed to prevent sale and stocking of banned crackers with the help of agencies like the state pollution control board, while citizens were expected not to buy the banned items. But it seemed everyone failed in their responsibilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Metro tries to point out the reasons behind such gross disregard for firecracker rules.

Vague norms

Many said although it was announced that only green crackers were permissible, unlike other years, this time green crackers could not be verified by scanning any QR code.

“How do we understand if the cracker we are purchasing is a green cracker or not? Until last year we could scan a QR code and verify. But this year the QR code verification has been removed. We were told that the list of valid manufacturers has been uploaded but honestly that is more difficult to verify,” said a resident of Baguiati.

Noise checks are meant to ensure compliance with the permissible limit of 125 decibels, measured at a distance of 4 metres. Only green crackers — those that emit 30% less particulate matter than conventional ones — are allowed under court orders. But buyers currently have no way to verify whether the crackers being sold comply with these norms.

National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) officials said the names of 1,403 registered manufacturers have been uploaded on their website for public access.

Faulty testing schedule

Like every year, police organised a firecracker testing exercise last Wednesday, five days before Diwali. However, other agencies like NEERI, PESO and the state pollution control board (PCB) failed to reach the venue, and hence no testing of crackers was conducted this year.

“We received the letter on the morning of the testing day. So, we could not send any representative at such short notice,” said a PCB official. “The test should have been conducted much earlier, before the Bazi Bazars started. We have a special facility in Haldia for conducting such tests with PESO experts,” he said.

Porous plans

The police seized more than 6,000kg of banned firecrackers in the last one week in and around Calcutta. Police sources said almost all the banned firecrackers are manufactured outside the city. These were brought into Calcutta by retail sellers as well as buyers. This revealed inadequate checking of vehicles carrying banned crackers.

A Behala resident who bought crackers worth ₹10,000 from Champahati in South 24-Parganas said no police officer stopped his car on the way back.

“We have conducted many raids across the city. But it is impossible to check every vehicle entering the city,” said a Kolkata Police officer.

Blame game

Various agencies passed the buck on determining which crackers are banned and which are permissible. The police said they were not the experts to assess sound levels. NEERI, PESO and PCB scientists are equipped to do so, said an assistant commissioner.

PCB officials said the Supreme Court has clearly stated PESO is responsible for verifying whether crackers are manufactured according to green formulations and adhere to noise and pollution norms.

A senior PESO official, however, confirmed that the agency lacks field testing equipment in Calcutta. “Our testing facilities are in Nagpur. We couldn’t have conducted the test at Tala Park,” he said. PESO, he added, conducts random checks by collecting samples from the market but cannot visit all manufacturers.

Lack of awareness

The police carried out awareness drives and meetings with high-rise building residents. But many — young and old — chose to violate the rules and procured shells and chocolate bombs from cracker manufacturing units in Nungi and Champahati in South 24-Parganas.

A Kasba resident boasted of purchasing loud crackers and other fireworks worth ₹10,000. “This is a once-a-year event. So I see no harm in doing it,” he said.

The police said citizens need to act responsibly.

“It is extremely important to get the cooperation of people without which it is impossible to implement a rule at the ground level,” said a Kolkata Police officer.