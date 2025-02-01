Medical council registrar resigns after Calcutta High Court order

The registrar of the West Bengal Medical Council put in his papers on Fri-

day following an order by Calcutta High Court that had set him a deadline of 5pm on Friday.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam had on Thursday asked registrar Manas Chakraborti to resign.

The registrar’s term had ended in 2019 but he continued to hold that position, the court said.

Chakraborti told Metro on Friday evening that he had resigned.

A written examination to appoint the next registrar will be held on February 7.

The medical council has advertised vacancies for the posts of registrar and assistant registrar.

“Five persons have applied for the post of registrar and more than five for the post of assistant registrar,” said a source in the medical council.

The vacancies were advertised in December last year.

Chakraborti said the medical council had informed the state government that a new registrar would be appointed by the end of February.

The medical council was one of the institutions that came under attack from a section of junior and senior doctors during the height of the protests over the rape

and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee at RG Kar Medical College

and Hospital on August 9 last year.

The new registrar need not be a doctor but someone who has exposure to administrative work and at least five years’ experience in a supervisory role in a government, corporate or statutory organisation, among other requirements.