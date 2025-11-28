MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 28 November 2025

Kolkata: Class 9 student run over by speeding private bus on BT Road in Kashipur

'The incident occurred around 10.45 am at CIT More when the bus bus lost control and rammed into the boy's bicycle,' a police officer said

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 28.11.25, 04:31 PM

Videograb

A routine cycle ride to school turned tragic on Friday morning after a 14-year-old boy was run over by a speeding private bus in Kolkata’s Kashipur area.

The victim, Aranya Chakraborty, was a Class 9 student of Kashipur Kendriya Vidyalaya and lived in Baranagar.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The incident occurred around 10.45 am at CIT More when a speeding bus lost control and rammed into the boy's bicycle on BT Road,” a police officer said.

Also Read

The impact threw the student onto the road, where he was crushed under the bus's front left wheel, he said.

Local residents who witnessed the crash rushed to help. They lifted the boy from the road and took him to a nearby nursing home. Doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Aranya’s death triggered tension in the neighbourhood. Police have begun investigating the accident.

RELATED TOPICS

Kashipur Student
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India says trade deal with US likely by year-end as talks enter final stage

Negotiators from both sides are currently holding virtual discussions, and any remaining sticking points 'could be addressed at the political level' if required
Representational image
Quote left Quote right

Aadhaar-based age verification can protect minors from inappropriate online content

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT