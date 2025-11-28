Kolkata: Class 9 student run over by speeding private bus on BT Road in Kashipur

A routine cycle ride to school turned tragic on Friday morning after a 14-year-old boy was run over by a speeding private bus in Kolkata’s Kashipur area.

The victim, Aranya Chakraborty, was a Class 9 student of Kashipur Kendriya Vidyalaya and lived in Baranagar.

“The incident occurred around 10.45 am at CIT More when a speeding bus lost control and rammed into the boy's bicycle on BT Road,” a police officer said.

The impact threw the student onto the road, where he was crushed under the bus's front left wheel, he said.

Local residents who witnessed the crash rushed to help. They lifted the boy from the road and took him to a nearby nursing home. Doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Aranya’s death triggered tension in the neighbourhood. Police have begun investigating the accident.