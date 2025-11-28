Handicraft fair back in Action Area 1 venue

Hastashilpa Mela has started at New Town’s City Square, outside Central Mall, for the second time in a row.

Before that, the fair was held for several years at the Eco Park parking lot, and vendors had complained when the venue they were comfortable with was shifted. This year, however, the teething problems have eased, and they are happier.

“Last year we were packed like sardines,” says Ramjan Chitrakar of East Midnapore, seated on the ground next to the stage with patachitra art. “There was no space to display much of our wares, and the walkway between two lanes was so narrow that on weekends, visitors jostled to move about. This time we are spaced out better.”

Organised by the micro, small and medium enterprises and textile departments, the fair brings together artisans from every district of West Bengal, who are seated under pavilions named after rivers flowing in their regions.

Some artisans have been accommodated on the footpaths due to lack of space inside

Last year 5,115 artisans participated and yielded a total of Rs 56.52 crore in revenue. This year, there are even more participants— 5,500. The fair was inaugurated by Calcutta mayor Firhad Hakim on November 21.

Besides stalls selling saris, jewellery, furniture and home décor items, there is a food court selling everything from momo to moa, pithe to fish fry.

“Infrastructure is better this year — we are more spaced out, and lighting in the evening is adequate. We had struggled with these last year. But since the City Square by itself isn’t big enough, we have been asked to scoot into adjoining empty plots and streets. Some are sitting on footpaths. It’s creating confusion. Regular customers cannot find us, and even those who are calling up cannot understand where we are sitting,” said a weaver who had come from North Dinajpur with carpets. “We have got space in the last section, and by the time people reach us, their pockets are already empty. So sales aren’t that great.”

“This year we could get a bit more space by clearing out a smaller ground behind the car park which we did not have time to level last year. So some more vendors could be accommodated,” said a department official.

The organisers are hopeful of improving last year’s sales record. For this, they are banking on New Town and Salt Lake residents, who are known to be good customers. “They come and always make a purchase. You will seldom see anyone return without a packet in hand,” he smiled. Saturday, the second day of the fair, drew an unexpectedly heavy crowd. The next weekend too, therefore, holds promise, vendors say.

The fair is on till December 14, 1pm to 8.30pm.