Violence over dead animals; decomposed bodies found in polythene bags at shelter

Decomposed bodies of puppies and kittens and their body parts wrapped in polythene bags were found in an animal shelter at Parnasree on Tuesday.

People in the neighbourhood had been complaining about the stench from the shelter on Sagar Manna Road for the past few days.

On Tuesday, a group of people forced their way into the shelter and found the bodies of kittens and puppies inside the rooms.

Some of the people alleged that they saw maggot-infested body parts of kittens and puppies wrapped in polythene bags. Some of them beat up the officials of the shelter.

Police said the shelter had been operational for a little over a month.

The police have started a case against the shelter officials. Another case has been started against unknown persons for raiding the office and assaulting its staff.