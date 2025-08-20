MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 20 August 2025

Violence over dead animals; decomposed bodies found in polythene bags at shelter

People in the neighbourhood had been complaining about the stench from the shelter on Sagar Manna Road for the past few days

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 20.08.25, 09:22 AM
Man's best friend

Man's best friend File image

Decomposed bodies of puppies and kittens and their body parts wrapped in polythene bags were found in an animal shelter at Parnasree on Tuesday.

People in the neighbourhood had been complaining about the stench from the shelter on Sagar Manna Road for the past few days.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, a group of people forced their way into the shelter and found the bodies of kittens and puppies inside the rooms.

Some of the people alleged that they saw maggot-infested body parts of kittens and puppies wrapped in polythene bags. Some of them beat up the officials of the shelter.

Police said the shelter had been operational for a little over a month.

The police have started a case against the shelter officials. Another case has been started against unknown persons for raiding the office and assaulting its staff.

RELATED TOPICS

Decomposed Body Animals Animal Shelter Polythene Dogs Kitten Death
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

For whom the bells do not toll: A look at key central govt schemes starved of funds

For all the claims of economic buoyancy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s branding as Vishwa Guru, the poorest sections of society who need the government’s support the most appear to have fallen by the wayside. The author takes a look at the key central government schemes starved of funds
Rahul Gandhi during the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Nawada district on Tuesday.
Quote left Quote right

PM Modi, Amit Shah and the election commissioner are trying to steal your right to vote

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT