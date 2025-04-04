Video shoot leads to accident

A car with nine occupants lost balance and fell on its side on the Parama flyover as some of the young men and women stuck portions of their torsos outside the moving vehicle to make a video, police said on Thursday morning.

The police said the vehicle was "overloaded" and the driver was finding it difficult to control the wheel as the occupants were moving in and out dangerously to record video of the scenery outside.

Fortunately, none of the car's occupants was seriously injured, the police said.

The vehicle was coming from Metiabruz and was heading towards Nicco Park in Salt Lake when the crash was reported on the Salt Lake-bound flank of the Parama flyover.

"We gathered from the versions of the driver and the people inside that the vehicle was moving at high speed, and some of the occupants, including the driver, were frequently peering out to make a video. There is a steep turn on the Salt Lake-bound flank which the driver could not negotiate," said an officer of Pragati Maidan police station.

The police said speeding was a common problem on the long, smooth and scenic Parama flyover. Many vehicles failed to negotiate the turn.

"If a vehicle travels at a very high speed, it may lead to a pile-up or a fatal accident," said an officer of the traffic department.

The crash that was reported on Thursday caused traffic congestion on the Salt Lake-bound flank for some time during office hours.

The police cordoned off the area and allowed vehicles to pass in a single file to ensure that the entire traffic was not stalled.

The police said none of the nine occupants of the vehicle needed hospitalisation.