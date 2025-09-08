Video note to friend before ‘suicide’, young woman ends life in rented apartment

A young woman sent a video message to a friend saying she was going to end her life on Saturday night. The friend rushed to the place where she was living as a paying guest, only to find that she was already dead.

The incident happened at a paying guest accommodation at Vivekananda Park in Bansdroni on Saturday night.

Police said Sudipta Maity, 23, who is originally from East Midnapore and has been staying as a paying guest in an apartment in Bansdroni, was found hanging from the ceiling of the accommodation.

Sudipta was working at a computer training institute at Bhowanipore, the police have found. “On Saturday, around 11pm, Bansdroni police station received information that a woman was found hanging at 9/6E Vivekananda Park,” said an officer of Bansdroni police station.

Later, the cops learnt that Sudipta had sent a video message to a friend saying she was going to commit suicide by hanging.

The man had rushed to the apartment where she was staying but by then it was already late.

“The woman was found hanging from the ceiling fan with a dupatta. She was taken to a hospital where she was declared dead,” said the police officer.

The police said the reason behind the step she took was yet to be ascertained. The woman did not blame anyone in the video.

The police said they will examine her friends to find out if any foul play was involved.