Cops attacked in Bhangar while trying to stop illegal construction, three arrested

A constable and a sub-inspector at Uttar Kashipur police station in Bhangar were allegedly attacked when a team from the police station arrived at Dakshin Bamunia to stop an illegal construction on Thursday afternoon.

Three people have been arrested for allegedly attacking the police.

On Friday, a Baruipur court remanded the three in police custody for six days.

On Thursday, officers on duty at Uttar Kashipur police station in Bhangar received distress calls from some residents of Dakshin Bamunia who alleged they were being beaten up for trying to stop an unauthorised construction in the area.

“Nabab Ali Mollah was constructing a staircase to

his house by allegedly encroaching on a part of the main thoroughfare. When some residents of the locality protested, they were beaten up,” an officer said.

“A police team reached the spot. When the officers wanted to check documents and the site plan, the houseowner and his two sons — Wobaidur Rahaman and Mosiur Rahaman — attacked the cops.”

Some residents said they had told Mollah to stop the unauthorised construction of the staircase multiple times in the past. When he refused and started laying the foundation on Thursday, they decided to protest.

Senior officers said when the police team asked to stop the construction, some family members of Mollah allegedly got into an altercation with the cops.

“One of the three accused suddenly bit the constable on his hand. When a sub-inspector reached out to protect the constable, he too was assaulted with bamboo sticks,” the police officer said.

An additional force reached the spot and arrested the trio.