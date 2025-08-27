Unrelated and astonishing: Three unnatural deaths in separate locations of Anandapur

Three persons were found dead in three separate locations in Anandapur in south Calcutta on Tuesday.

According to police, no foul play was found in any of the cases, and all cases were unrelated.

A 27-year-old woman from Punjab, who had checked into a guest house, started feeling unwell on Tuesday morning, the police said.

She was taken to a private hospital along EM Bypass, where she was declared

dead.

The police said Shreya Verma, from Ludhiana, had rented a room in the guest house and was last seen with a male friend.

“They checked in at the guest house on Monday night. Her friend, Mohammad Chand, left the guest house on Tuesday morning. After some time, the woman called to inform him that she was not feeling well. He returned and took her to a hospital where she was declared dead,” said Rupesh Kumar, Kolkata Police’s joint commissioner (crime).

The police have started an unnatural death case.

“The preliminary post-mortem did not suggest any foul play. The viscera of the deceased have been preserved for further tests,” said an officer of the Anandapur police station.

The second death was reported on the premises of the East Kolkata Fisheries Co-operative Society, also known as the Matsya Kanya Picnic

Spot.

The decomposed body of a man whose identity was yet to be established till Tuesday evening was found hanging from the branch of a tree on Tuesday morning.

The man was taken to NRS Medical College and Hospital, where he was declared dead. The body has been sent for postmortem.

The third incident happened in a single-storey house at Prasanta Sur Nagar, where a 21-year-old woman was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her room.

The police identified the woman as Moushumi Mandal.

“No foul play has been found in any of the three cases. Three separate unnatural death cases have been started,” said a senior officer of the East Division of Kolkata Police.