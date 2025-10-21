Unnatural shocker: 11-year-old girl found dead inside almirah of her home in Alipore

An 11-year-old girl was found hanging inside a wall almirah at her house in Vidyasagar Colony in Alipore on Sunday evening, police said.

A police team has sent the body for a post-mortem, and a case of unnatural death has been drawn up with Alipore police station.

A Class V student in a school in the neighbourhood, the girl was alone at her house on Sunday, the police said.

Her father was in his office, and her mother had stepped out for Diwali shopping, said the police.

“Around 8.30pm, when the girl’s mother returned home she could not find her daughter. After looking around for some time, she opened the wall almirah and found her hanging,” said a senior police officer.

The mother immediately raised the alarm, and the neighbours rushed to her help. Later, some of them informed the police.

Members of the police team that reached the spot said no suicide note was found on the girl or anywhere in the house.

“This appears to be a case of suicide, but we will have to wait for the post-mortem report to arrive,” the police officer said.