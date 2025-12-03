Unease in several Calcutta housing complexes over poll booths

Several housing complexes in the city have expressed reluctance about allowing polling booths on their premises, citing privacy concerns and security risks.

The Election Commission has instructed district magistrates across the state to identify complexes where polling stations can be set up. However, most complexes say they are awaiting formal communication before deciding whether to participate. Some have already said no outright.

“We have yet to receive any formal communication from the EC,” said Debasish Basu, secretary of South City Residency on Prince Anwar Shah Road. “We have no problem if the polling station is meant only for voters of South City Residency. But if people outside the complex are also allowed in, we will have to think.”

Residents in several gated communities expressed concern about allowing non-residents into their premises.

“How can we allow the entry of armed forces and so many outsiders into our homes? It will have a negative impact on our daily lives,” said Deepak Agarwal, a resident of Diamond City (West) in Behala. “If at all our complex is chosen, most of us will object.”

Setting up a polling booth requires a spacious room or hall. The stations have central paramilitary forces, with state police managing queues outside. This would mean giving free access to security personnel and election officials during the voting period.

“We are a little apprehensive about how elderly residents will react to the sight of so many uniformed people inside the complex,” said an executive committee member of a complex in Sonarpur. “We are sure there would be restrictions on movement because of the booth, and we will have to weigh whether that could cause inconvenience.”

Any gated community with over 300 flats is eligible to host a polling station, according to EC officials. The initiative aims to encourage and increase voting percentages among highrise residents, a source in the poll panel said.

District magistrates, who also serve as district election officers, have begun searching for potential polling stations.

“We have heard about this initiative, but until we receive official communication, we cannot comment,” said Subir Basak, president of Upohar the Condoville along EM Bypass, which has 588 flats. “If we are asked to participate, we will hold a general body meeting and decide collectively.”

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has opposed the move, arguing that it will compromise the fairness of the poll process.

Representatives from several complexes have been asked to attend a meeting at Khudiram Anushilan Kendra on Wednesday to discuss the electoral booth initiative. Mayor Firhad Hakim is expected to preside. Basu of South City Residency said they were informed by the local councillor and MLA.