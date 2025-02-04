Uma Ahmad, veteran educator and child rights advocate, passes away at 93

A veteran teacher who worked for child rights, education, and equality, Uma Ahmad, died on Sunday afternoon at her home in Queen’s Park. She was 93.

She is survived by two daughters, a son and grandchildren.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahmad started as a young teacher at Loreto House, teaching children in primary and junior schools.

In 1970, Ahmad and two others started the Teachers’ Centre, a platform for teachers that provides in-service training.

Ahmad was associated with institutes like the Indian Institute of Cerebral Palsy, Manovikas Kendra, and The Oral School for Deaf Children, in various capacities.

Fondly known as “Uma Aunty”, generations of students and teachers looked up to her.

“She saw something good in everybody and would motivate children and adults around her. She was a natural leader. A Hindu who married a Muslim, she worked for the harmony of religions and would celebrate all festivals at her home. While she was gentle and dignified, she never hesitated to make her principles be heard,” said Devi Kar, director of Modern High School for Girls and her successor as president at the Teachers’ Centre.

Wendy Leyland, head of programmes and logistics at The Progressive Educational Techniques Society (Teachers’ Centre), said she cared for the welfare of children and teachers.

“She saw the Teachers’ Centre as a platform for teachers to grow. She was a member of the governing board till she breathed her last,” said Leyland.

An alumna of Loreto House and Loreto College, Ahmad joined Loreto House as a teacher in the early 60s.

“As a mother, she made us realise our potential and encouraged us to do what we wanted to. From the very beginning, we saw her as a dedicated working woman and

we grew up assuming that you can be a wife, mother and a professional without compromising on any of the roles,” said Anjum Katyal, writer-editor and translator and the eldest of Ahmad’s three children.