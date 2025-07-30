Two-way tourism boost for Southeast Asia: Calcutta gets new flights, fresh partnerships

Travel from Calcutta to Southeast Asia got a boost in two ways — an airline will start flights between Calcutta and Bangkok this November, and Singapore’s tourism board has partnered with an Indian airline to promote tourism to the country.

Thai Vietjet Air, a subsidiary of Vietnam-based low-cost airline Vietjet Air, announced on Tuesday the launch of its flights between Calcutta and Bangkok from November 16. Initially, the airline will fly four days a week.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the first phase, we will have four flights in a week. However, if we see the demand, we have plans to make it a daily flight and increase the number of flights even more,” said Bhubet Kittiyanpanya, deputy head, commercial, Thai Vietjet Air.

Kittiyanpanya said the airline would also look at connecting other tourist destinations in Thailand.

“A connection to Phuket is also possible,” said Kittiyanpanya. Thai Vietjet Air has flights between Phuket and Mumbai.

“India is a huge market for Thailand,” he said.

The airline is offering an introductory one-way fare of ₹8,785 between Calcutta and Bangkok. It will initially operate Airbus A-320 aircraft on the route.

“Once Boeing aircraft join our fleet, it will be a combination of Airbus and Boeing planes,” said Kittiyanpanya.

Tourism MoU

Singapore Tourism Board has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IndiGo airline to boost tourism.

The year-long MoU will promote Singapore as a leading leisure and business destination for Indian travellers and boost bookings through IndiGo’s network, said an official of the tourism board.

Officials said India remains one of Singapore’s top three tourism markets.

In the first half of 2025, Indian visitor arrivals exceeded 500,000, said officials. More than 270 weekly flights connect Singapore to 15 Indian cities via Changi Airport. IndiGo has a daily direct flight from Calcutta to Singapore.

IndiGo will start offering IndiGoStretch, its business class product, on flights connecting Singapore to Delhi and Mumbai, starting August 9.

Tour operators said the new flights would boost tourism. “We are expecting highest tourist movements from Calcutta to Southeast Asia this Puja since the pandemic,” said Anil Punjabi, national committee member, Travel Agents Federation of India, representing eastern region.