Two students hospitalised as glass panel falls on them in Kolkata’s Nava Nalanda school

Three students of a school in south Kolkata were injured on Monday morning as glass shards fell on them while they were entering the premises.

The incident happened around 7am, as the Nava Nalanda school was preparing for the morning assembly when a glass panel fell from the fourth floor of the school building.

Two of the students are reported to be hospitalised with injuries, while the third was discharged after first aid.

Raising safety concerns for their wards, the parents held a demonstration at the Nava Nalanda Bhawan on the Southern Avenue, where classes VII to X are held.

A teacher on condition of anonymity said the school management has directed the teaching and non teaching staff to not speak with the media. The principal of the school has not been available for comments.

Glass shards kept near the dustbin (Screengrab)

One of the parents alleged that the school authorities had blamed some students for trying to push the window panel forcefully that led to the fall. The parents said the assembly session was about to start where it is compulsory for all the students to attend.

“How could any student be on the fourth floor before the Assembly?” asked the mother of a student.

The parents alleged no ambulance was available to take the injured students to the hospital for treatment.