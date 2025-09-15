Two motorcycle-borne snatchers arrested after 'chor chor' screams alert police

A man chased two motorcycle-borne snatchers who allegedly took his phone and tried to speed away — his screams alerting police and leading to their arrest.

The incident was reported at Tangra on Saturday evening when two youths on a bike had allegedly snatched the phone of Mohammad Jumman, 40, a resident of the area. As they were trying to get away, Jumman started running after them screaming “chor chor” (thief, thief).

Around 6.30pm, a police patrol team that was nearby spotted the man running behind the two wheeler and shouting.

“The motorcycle had two riders on it. The man running behind them was shouting. The patrol team on D.C. Dey Road immediately chased the motorcycle and intercepted it in front of a school,” said an officer of Tangra police station.

The two biker were identified as Vivek Roy, 24, and Rohit Rajbanshi, 25 — both residents of Topsia.

The police said the snatched mobile phone was recovered from their possession. On the complaint of Jumman, both the accused persons were detained and taken to

Tangra police station and later arrested.

The youths have been booked under sections of theft. They was produced before the Sealdah court on Sunday.