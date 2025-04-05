MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Two held for lynching app cab driver

Police said Sunny Kumar Roy and Bicky Shaw, from Roy Bahadur Road in Behala, were among the group of five allegedly involved in lynching app cab driver Jayanta Sen in early March

Our Special Correspondent Published 05.04.25, 07:51 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

Two men, accused of allegedly beating an app cab driver to death in Bijoygarh, were arrested on Friday.

Police said Sunny Kumar Roy and Bicky Shaw, from Roy Bahadur Road in Behala, were among the group of five allegedly involved in lynching app cab driver Jayanta Sen in early March.

“They are among the five against whom an FIR was drawn up with Jadavpur police station. There is enough reason to understand that the two were present,” said an officer.

Jayanta had hit a two- wheeler while parking his cab outside his Bijoygarh home. The two-wheeler fell. Jayanta went in and after some time, a group called him out and allegedly assaulted him for hitting the two-wheeler.

Three days later, Jayanta died from the injuries.

The police drew up a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under section 105/3(5) of the BNS following a complaint lodged by Jayanta’s brother Prasanta.

Cops said they found CCTV footage of a group of five circling Jayanta’s app cab on a deserted street in Bijoygarh around 2am. The next footage showed some men bending in front of the gate leading to the ground-floor flat of the Sens.

A tree obstructed the camera, making it difficult to make out what the men were doing, the cops had said.

