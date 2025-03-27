Two fraudulent call centres busted in Lake Town and Salt Lake, 24 arrested

Two fraudulent call centres allegedly duping people in the US and Australia have been busted in Lake Town and Salt Lake.

In total, 24 persons have been arrested, police said.

The one at Lake Town was allegedly duping people in Australia.

“The employees of the call centre were posing as staff of a broadband service provider in Australia to dupe their victims,” said an officer.

Deputy inspector general of police (CCW), Anjali Singh, said the employees used IP addresses of France and Finland to make the calls.

The other call centre was functioning in Salt Lake.

Officers of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate raided an office in Sector-V from where fraudulent calls were being made to US citizens.

Deputy commissioner, detective department, Bidhannagar police commissionerate, Sonawane Kuldip Suresh, said two people were arrested at the office. Later, the call centre’s owner, Avinash Jaiswal, was arrested in Baguiati.

The police said ₹67 lakh was seized from Jaiswal.

Investment fraud

Three people have been arrested in connection with a₹23.94 lakh investment fraud, where the complainant was lured into investing money with false promises of high returns.