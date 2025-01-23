TTIS Challenge back after 4 years: Over 1,000 students to compete in Salt Lake carnival

Hundreds of school students will come together in the Kund area of City Centre Salt Lake for three days, starting Thursday, to compete, cheer, and bond in a spirit of friendly rivalry.

The TTIS Challenge, a carnival that celebrates “knowledge, creativity and talent”, is back after a hiatus of four years.

The 14th edition of Narayana International School and Credmont International School present TTIS Challenge 2025 powered by Amity University Kolkata in association with Bishop George Mission Group of Schools and partnered by Pentonic, will see more than 100 schools battle for the coveted trophy.

“It is a platform for our students to showcase their talent. But what sets it apart from other school fests is that the exposure children get here is much more than other events,” said Sonali Sen, principal, Delhi Public School New Town.

Over 1,000 students have registered for various events, including creative writing, mask making, unconventional orchestra, fusion dance and fashion parade.

Prelims of various events will be held on Thursday and Friday and the finals on Saturday.

The carnival will begin at 9.30am on all three days. The highlight on the final day will be an event featuring DJ Akash Rohira.

While schools like DPS New Town are old-timers, Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar is a new entry this year.

“We keep sending our children to various events but this is our first time here. Our focus is not just on academics but also on extracurricular activities. There is something for everybody at this carnival,” said Sonali Sarkar, principal, Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar.

Joining the city schools would be the four Julien Day Schools — Calcutta, Howrah, Ganganagar and Kalyani.

“A carnival of this kind allows students to socialise with each other. At least two of our schools are on the outskirts (Ganganagar and Kalyani), but the students get an opportunity to mingle with city children which does not always happen,” said Terence John, director of education and development, Julien Day Schools.