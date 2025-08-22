Tots learn of Independence Day at school show

Not just flag hoisting, the children of Sri Chaitanya Techno School, New Town 2, took part in a number of performances on August 15.

This branch of the school is for primary and pre-primary classes, from nursery to Class IV, and is located behind Tata Medical Center. On the day, there was a march past, drill, yoga display, and cultural programmes and parents had come to cheer the little ones. There was also prize distribution for sports day and some contests that were held the day before.

There was a drawing contest, on the theme of Independence Day, that was won by Swastik Halder and Dipayan Sarkar in categories of Class I and II. Class III students were asked to make posters on a developed “vikashit Bharat”, and it was aced by Gauresh Das.

The students of Class IV were asked to write essays on what freedom means to them, and this was won by Advik Dasgupta.

“For my vision of a developed India, I drew an electric car, bullet train, and Mangalyaan mission,” said seven-year-old Gauresh. “Of these, my favourite is Mangalyaan as I myself want to become an astronaut and be the first person to visit Mars someday.”

“Many children treat August 15 as just another holiday so we intentionally called them to school today for fun-filled activities related to Independence Day,” said principal Juna Dutta. “They are the future torch-bearers and need to know the importance of this day.”