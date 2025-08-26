TMC leader and his father arrested for involvement in Topsia violence a month ago

A Trinamool Congress leader and his father were arrested on Monday in connection with violence reported in Topsia’s Darapara around a month ago.

Police said Trinamool Congress ward president Tabrez Alam and his father, a former TMC ward president, were arrested for their alleged involvement in the clash.

Sources said there was a clash between two groups where bricks and bombs were hurled.

People had reported multiple explosions in the locality. A few people in the neighbourhood were injured. Several persons have already been arrested in this case.

During the investigation, the police had come across the names of Alam and his father.

According to sources, a faction feud between two groups of Trinamool Congress activists resulted in the violent clash.

The councillor of ward 59, Jolly Bose, said she was not sure if Alam was holding any post in the party. “I am not sure if he is holding any post (in the party). I am very unwell. I cannot speak much,” she said before disconnecting the call on Monday evening.

A senior TMC leader said on Monday: “Law should take its own course.”

The duo has been arrested for alleged assault, arson, and property damage.

The police said they were looking for others who were also suspected of being part of the violence.

Almost a month ago, a clash broke out in ward number 59 at Darapara in which several persons were injured and had to be admitted to the hospital.