MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 10 December 2025

Car loses control on Mayo road, hits lamp post; four injured

The two occupants of the high-end vehicle and the two injured sanitation workers were rushed to the SSKM hospital

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 10.12.25, 11:49 AM
Mayo Road in Kolkata.

Mayo Road in Kolkata. Wikimedia Commons

Four people were injured on Wednesday morning after a high-end car crashed into a lamp post and subsequently ran into two sanitation workers near Mayo Road, according to police.

Authorities said the vehicle’s two occupants, along with the two injured sanitation workers, were immediately taken to SSKM Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The accident happened at around 8 am when the car coming from the Victoria Memorial side lost control and hit a lamp post and then two sanitation workers who were working there. The occupants of the car are also badly injured," a police officer said.

Investigators are examining the circumstances leading to the crash. "Whether the accident is due to some technical glitch or due to some fault of the person driving the vehicle is being probed," he said, noting that the vehicle sustained extensive damage and has been seized for inspection.

A case has been registered at the Hastings Police Station, the officer added.

RELATED TOPICS

Road Accidents
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India-US trade talks progressing, US team in Delhi for negotiations: Piyush Goyal

Talks are continuously progressing with them. We are moving forward towards a bilateral trade agreement, says the Commerce minister
Shashi Tharoor
Quote left Quote right

I heard about it yesterday only (Veer Savarkar award). I am not going

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT