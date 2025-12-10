Car loses control on Mayo road, hits lamp post; four injured

Four people were injured on Wednesday morning after a high-end car crashed into a lamp post and subsequently ran into two sanitation workers near Mayo Road, according to police.

Authorities said the vehicle’s two occupants, along with the two injured sanitation workers, were immediately taken to SSKM Hospital.

"The accident happened at around 8 am when the car coming from the Victoria Memorial side lost control and hit a lamp post and then two sanitation workers who were working there. The occupants of the car are also badly injured," a police officer said.

Investigators are examining the circumstances leading to the crash. "Whether the accident is due to some technical glitch or due to some fault of the person driving the vehicle is being probed," he said, noting that the vehicle sustained extensive damage and has been seized for inspection.

A case has been registered at the Hastings Police Station, the officer added.