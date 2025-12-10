Robinson Street resemblance: 64-year-old's body rots at home, kin fail to alert police

A 64-year-old retired private firm employee was found dead in his flat in Kasba’s Bosepukur on Monday evening.

Neighbours reported a stench coming from the house.

On reaching, the police found the decomposed body of Sumit Sen, 64, on a sofa. His wife, Archana Sen, 50, and daughter Sampriti, 35, were at home but allegedly did not alert anyone about Sen’s death.

“The man was long dead. There was rigor mortis on him. We took him to a hospital where he was declared dead. His wife and daughter said they did not report it to the police,” said an officer of Kasba police station.

An officer said the mother and daughter may need medical assistance.

Neighbours said they had not seen anyone from the family step out of their home in the past three days.

Officers who visited the apartment said it was full of dust and garbage, with old and discarded things dumped everywhere.

The incident bore some resemblance to the 2015 Robinson Street incident, where Partha De was staying with the corpse of his elder sister, Debjani De, for around six months without raising the alarm.

The police have started an unnatural death case at Kasba police station.