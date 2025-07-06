Tight security plan for campus: Crime scene at South Calcutta Law College to be guarded by 11 cops

The crime scene at South Calcutta Law College will be guarded by eight constables, two officers, and an officer-in-charge, a senior police officer at Lalbazar said on Saturday.

Just a year earlier, the crime scene at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was guarded by only two constables.

At the law college, rooms where the alleged crime occurred were brought under CCTV surveillance on June 28 — three days after a 24-year-old student was allegedly gang raped on campus.

In contrast, the seminar hall at RG Kar’s emergency building — the site of the August 9, 2024 rape and murder of the junior doctor — was equipped with CCTV long after the incident.

Police officers, speaking off the record, said the law college’s security ring is far stronger than RG Kar’s was.

“There will be round-the-clock deployment of police outside the students’ union room and the guard’s room. We won’t go into details of the deployment, but police will be present wherever necessary,” said Rupesh Kumar, joint commissioner of police, crime.

The team will include at least two officers and eight constables — four women among them — posted 24x7 under a senior officer of inspector rank.

The college will reopen on Monday after a week-long break prompted by the crime, for which a casual employee, two students, and a security guard have been arrested.

“The crime scene must be secured so students, teachers, and staff cannot approach the rooms where it occurred. The investigation is ongoing,” said a senior officer.

A duty roster has been drawn up listing personnel who will be posted at the college.

A reserve force will be stationed at Kasba police station, about 500m away. Contact details of college officials will be shared with the police team.

“Guard rails have been placed around both sealed crime scenes. We are exploring whether the second college gate can be used for exit, leaving the current gate solely for entry,” a senior officer said.

“Guards have been told to stop anyone without a valid ID and ask them to explain the purpose of their visit. Additional guard rails will be installed if needed,” the officer added.

Senior officials said this arrangement aims to be nearly foolproof, preventing slip-ups like the one at RG Kar hospital.

At RG Kar, the crime scene at the seminar room was guarded by only two constables after the rape and murder of the doctor last year.

Pictures had emerged showing scores of people near the crime scene, sparking allegations of tampering.

The CBI alleged in the Supreme Court on August 21 last year that local police attempted to cover up the crime at RG Kar by altering the scene before the federal agency took over the probe.

“The investigation was a challenge because the scene of offence was altered,” solicitor general Tushar Mehta told the apex court.

Senior officers said the CCTV footage at South Calcutta Law College is being regularly reviewed and electronic surveillance will intensify next week.

The college authorities have requested that sufficient police personnel remain on campus until normalcy is restored.