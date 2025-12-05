Tiff over daughter, tenant ‘bites off’ landlady's thumb and goes missing after chaos

A woman in Howrah's Shibpur allegedly bit off the right thumb of her landlady, being furious over the latter's daughter having abused her on Tuesday.

Kainat Jan, the woman who lost her thumb, lodged an FIR against Raziya Khatoon on Wednesday, police said.

Raziya was Jan's tenant living on the top floor of her three-storey building for a few years. There would be occasional tiffs between the two.

Doctors at a hospital allowed Kainat to go home after their efforts to reattach the thumb failed.

Raziya could not be traced till late on Thursday.

"Around 1pm on Tuesday, my four-year-old daughter went to the terrace to play. Soon, the woman rushed down to our ground-floor apartment and attacked me, my father and my husband, alleging my child had abused her," Kainat said.

Kainat was attacked while trying to protect her father and husband.

"The accused dug her teeth into her thumb and held on for nearly two minutes. When she left Kainat, the right thumb came off," an officer said.