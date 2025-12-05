Aspiring pilot found dead in Girish Park, youth dies by 'suicide' at relative's flat

A young man from north Calcutta who was training to be a pilot in South Africa and would have graduated in February, was found hanging in a relative’s unoccupied flat in Girish Park on Wednesday night, police said.

Soumyaditya Kundu, 21, a resident of 44A, Madhu Roy Lane in Girish Park, was in the final stretch of his flying course at a school in Pretoria, his family members said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was in Calcutta on a break and was set to return soon for the last semester.

His parents told the police that they had no inkling that their son was suffering from any problem or depression.

A tablet belonging to Kundu had the word “lost” written on its back, the police said.

Kundu, his parents’ only son, was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon.

“His parents started looking for him, but failed to locate him. One of his friends somehow tracked his location to a building on Central Avenue close to Girish Park Metro station,” said an officer of the Girish Park police station.

“Kundu’s family had a hunch that he could have gone to the unused flat of one of his uncles on the second floor of a building at 262, Central Avenue. His parents, along with his friends, went to the apartment and found it locked from the inside. Finding no other option, they broke open the door and found him hanging around 9.40pm,” said joint commissioner (crime), Kolkata Police, Rupesh Kumar.

Kundu was declared dead at Medical College Kolkata.

The police said the body had been sent for a post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of his death.

Sources said the police did not suspect any foul play as the injuries and ligature marks suggested death by hanging.

The police said they had not received any complaint till Thursday evening.

A police investigator said that their probe found he was in a relationship with a woman.

“We will talk to the woman to find out if there has been any dispute between them. An unnatural death case has been started,” said a senior officer of Kolkata Police.