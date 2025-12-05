MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
SSC: No job claims until cases are resolved, court judgment to set the final call

Subhankar Chowdhury Published 05.12.25, 05:00 AM
Representational Image

Representational Image File image

The school service commission (SSC) on Thursday announced a rider to its recruitment exercise: the fate of the process will ultimately depend on the outcome of the writ petitions in court.

A slew of court cases challenging various aspects of the exercise are now pending.

The commission said in a notice on Thursday: “No participating candidates can claim any right or equity if the result in the selection process is declared prior to passing a final judgment in the writ petitions.”

A commission official said petitions were still being filed challenging the recruitment rules based on which the commission is screening teacher job aspirants.

“Even as we are holding document verification and interviewing the prospective candidates as part of our aim to appoint 23,514 teachers at the secondary level (Classes IX and X) and 12,454 teachers at the higher secondary level (Classes XI and XII), we do not know what is going to be the fate of the appointment process. So many petitions are being filed, although the Supreme Court mandated us to complete the recruitment process by December,” the official said.

“The commission had little choice but to come up with the rider,” he added.

Teacher Recruitment Court Order School Service Commission
