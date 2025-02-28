MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 28 February 2025

Ticket counter at Bandel station allegedly vandalised by a group of men

TV footage shown by news channels showed two men grabbing the collar of a man in a khaki uniform and pushing him

Our Special Correspondent Published 28.02.25, 11:20 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

A ticket counter at Bandel station of Howrah division was allegedly vandalised by a group of men on Thursday afternoon.

The men also allegedly assaulted a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two men have been arrested so far, said a railway official.

Around 3.25pm, a couple of persons started misbehaving with the on-duty booking clerk at an unreserved ticket counter at Bandel station, alleging delay in issuing
unreserved tickets, said the official.

“The on-duty booking clerk at the UTS (unreserved ticketing system) counter of Bandel station was changing the paper roll in the ticket issuing machine. It takes two to three minutes. But those standing in the queue refused to wait and started misbehaving with the booking clerk. They smashed the glass panel at the counter,” said the spokesperson of Eastern Railway.

“While the RPF started resisting them, the men also assaulted the on-duty
RPF constable, Raju Das,” he said.

TV footage shown by news channels showed two men grabbing the collar of a man in a khaki uniform and pushing him.

A bigger team of the RPF arrived soon and arrested two persons. The Bandel police have been apprised of the incident, said the RPF officer.

RELATED TOPICS

Bandel Vandalism Railway Protection Force (RPF)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Mass firings of US federal probationary workers deemed unlawful by judge, case to proceed

The complaint filed by five labour unions and five nonprofit organisations is among multiple lawsuits pushing back on the administration's efforts to shrink a workforce that Trump has called bloated and sloppy
Mamata Banerjee.
Quote left Quote right

BJP hatched plan to revise the electoral rolls packed with outsiders to occupy Bengal

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT