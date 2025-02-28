Ticket counter at Bandel station allegedly vandalised by a group of men

A ticket counter at Bandel station of Howrah division was allegedly vandalised by a group of men on Thursday afternoon.

The men also allegedly assaulted a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable.

Two men have been arrested so far, said a railway official.

Around 3.25pm, a couple of persons started misbehaving with the on-duty booking clerk at an unreserved ticket counter at Bandel station, alleging delay in issuing

unreserved tickets, said the official.

“The on-duty booking clerk at the UTS (unreserved ticketing system) counter of Bandel station was changing the paper roll in the ticket issuing machine. It takes two to three minutes. But those standing in the queue refused to wait and started misbehaving with the booking clerk. They smashed the glass panel at the counter,” said the spokesperson of Eastern Railway.

“While the RPF started resisting them, the men also assaulted the on-duty

RPF constable, Raju Das,” he said.

TV footage shown by news channels showed two men grabbing the collar of a man in a khaki uniform and pushing him.

A bigger team of the RPF arrived soon and arrested two persons. The Bandel police have been apprised of the incident, said the RPF officer.