Humidity, rain to take turns for next couple of days across the city, predicts Met

The monsoon trough, which had been passing through south Bengal for a long time, moved north on Monday

Debraj Mitra Published 05.08.25, 07:20 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

Sporadic rain with hot and humid conditions in between — that is the forecast for Calcutta for the next couple of days.

The monsoon trough, which had been passing through south Bengal for a long time, moved north on Monday. “The monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Amritsar (Punjab), Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Chhapra (Bihar), Jalpaiguri (Bengal) and thence east-northeastwards to Arunachal Pradesh,” said a Met bulletin on Monday.

North Bengal is expected to receive heavy rain for the next few days. In south Bengal, the intensity of the showers has already dipped.

Between 5.30pm on Sunday and 5.30pm on Monday, the Met office recorded 27mm of rain in Alipore.

Monday was partially cloudy. At 31.2 degrees, the maximum temperature was a notch below normal. But the high moisture content ensured that the discomfort index was on the higher side. Around 2pm, the temperature was 31 degrees. But a humidity quotient of over 75 per cent pushed the RealFeel to 39 degrees.

