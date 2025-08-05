No change in exam schedule, CU rejects the request of higher education department

Calcutta University has rejected the higher education department’s request to reschedule the undergraduate examinations on August 28.

The department appealed to the university as that date coincides with the foundation day of the Trinamool Congress’s student wing.

BCom fourth-semester as well as BA LLB fourth-semester examinations are scheduled on August 28.

An emergency syndicate meeting of the university on Monday discussed the education department’s August 1 letter to reconsider the date.

The request was turned down.

“Examinations will be held on August 28. As many as 30,000 students of 159 affiliated colleges will write the examinations. The government, in its letter, cited possible transportation hazards on August 28 coming in the way of examinees reaching the examination centres because of the foundation programme. We have requested the state government to provide adequate transport facilities..,” CU’s officiating vice-chancellor Santa Datta Dey said after the meeting.

During the meeting, Om Prakash Mishra, the state higher education council’s nominee to the university’s syndicate, and Chandani Tudu and Madhumita Manna, the higher education department’s nominees to the syndicate, gave their notes of dissent opposing the university’s decision to go ahead with the examinations.